Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 5,421 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Fire & Flower Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.