First Personal Financial Services Acquires 1,728 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 65,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,259. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.