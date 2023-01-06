First Personal Financial Services Has $285,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.72. 407,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527,598. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.