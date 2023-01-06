First Personal Financial Services Has $4.76 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 65,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,346. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.