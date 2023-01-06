First Personal Financial Services Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.30. 65,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,670. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

