First Personal Financial Services Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 2.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.50.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

