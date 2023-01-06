First Personal Financial Services Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $3,137,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.6 %

UNP stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.58.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.