First Personal Financial Services Sells 117 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Personal Financial Services cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.8% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $146.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $394.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

