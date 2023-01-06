First Personal Financial Services Sells 89 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Progressive were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 80.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Price Performance

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,114 shares of company stock worth $12,407,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $133.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,646. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

