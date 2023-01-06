First Personal Financial Services Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 82,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

