First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 3.48% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IFV opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

