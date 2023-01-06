First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,979 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,790. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

