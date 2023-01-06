Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.6 %

FISV stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

