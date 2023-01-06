Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,296 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Flex worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Flex by 37.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $82,769,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Flex by 68.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 103,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Flex by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,481,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 543,262 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLEX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. 22,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

