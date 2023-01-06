Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.43

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.43 and traded as low as $15.79. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 11,656 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.34 million. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -193.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

