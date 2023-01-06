Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £140 Price Target at UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) received a £140 ($168.67) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a £110 ($132.53) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.42) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($182.49) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £140.18 ($168.90).

Shares of LON FLTR traded down GBX 90 ($1.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting £117.95 ($142.11). The stock had a trading volume of 237,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,251. The company has a market capitalization of £20.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.43) and a 1-year high of £123.65 ($148.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of £102.88.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($136.93), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($139,118.55). In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($135.93), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($44,720.22). Also, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($136.93), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($139,118.55).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

