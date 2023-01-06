FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Trading Up 1.7%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 3,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000.

