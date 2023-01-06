Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Stock Down 1.8 %

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $47.45 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

