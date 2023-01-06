Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of FBIO stock remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 369,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,226. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
See Also
