Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO stock remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 369,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,226. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,730,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,620.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

