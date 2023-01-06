Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 15,062 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

