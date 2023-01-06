Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $22.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30.

