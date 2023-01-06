Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 6,798 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

