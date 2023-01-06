Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,027 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,781,000 after acquiring an additional 440,094 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Trading Down 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.13 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.63 and a 200-day moving average of $233.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

