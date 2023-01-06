Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 175.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 115,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 359,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

