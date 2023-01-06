Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries stock opened at $123.11 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $173.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

