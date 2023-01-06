Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $379,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 83,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 303,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,511.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 482,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.79.

Further Reading

