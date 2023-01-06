Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 125,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BX opened at $76.59 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

