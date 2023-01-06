Frax Price Tops $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $3.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00449795 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.25 or 0.01719928 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.04 or 0.30729542 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

