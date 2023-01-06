Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Up 3.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 138,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,491,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.
Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan
In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.97.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- How 2022’s Biggest Healthcare Gainers Could Fare In 2023
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.