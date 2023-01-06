Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €31.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.45) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €28.19 ($29.99) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.03. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($85.11).
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.