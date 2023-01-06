Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $296.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.
In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
