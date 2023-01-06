FutureFuel Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

FutureFuel has raised its dividend by an average of 118.4% annually over the last three years.

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.86. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Insider Activity

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FF. TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

About FutureFuel

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

