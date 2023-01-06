FY2023 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Silgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Silgan’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%.

Silgan Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Silgan stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.