G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $17,147.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000224 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003870 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

