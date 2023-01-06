Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $161.25

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.25 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 165.40 ($1.99). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 165.40 ($1.99), with a volume of 67,899 shares trading hands.

Galliford Try Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £181.32 million and a PE ratio of 3,280.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Insider Transactions at Galliford Try

In other Galliford Try news, insider Terry Miller bought 1,500 shares of Galliford Try stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £2,490 ($3,000.00).

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

