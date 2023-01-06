GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Reaches $340.89 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $3.15 or 0.00018795 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $340.89 million and approximately $321,836.96 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00038965 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00234274 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.17087625 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $323,756.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

