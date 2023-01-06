GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Lifted to Buy at Investec

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GBGPF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 570 ($6.87) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 515 ($6.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. GB Group has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.