Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 1,132,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 768,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Genprex Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Get Genprex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.