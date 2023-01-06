Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $168.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

