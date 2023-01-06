Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.56. Geron shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 358,510 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.