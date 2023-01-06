Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of GTY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. 266,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,831. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

