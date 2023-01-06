GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE GFL opened at C$41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.47. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$31.57 and a one year high of C$46.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.44.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

