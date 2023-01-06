GICTrade (GICT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,135.06

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. GICTrade has a total market cap of $91.94 million and $31,135.06 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00005520 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GICTrade has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00446010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.01764565 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,108.84 or 0.30470959 BTC.

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9337725 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,130.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

