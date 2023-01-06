Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.9% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $227.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

