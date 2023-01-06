Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $414.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

