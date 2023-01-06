Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

