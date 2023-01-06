Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $247.41 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482,099 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 8.30% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $247,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,580,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,058,000 after acquiring an additional 435,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,295,000 after buying an additional 2,886,293 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after buying an additional 277,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after buying an additional 1,012,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47.

