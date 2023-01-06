Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 2,922 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 0.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 17.09% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.0% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.