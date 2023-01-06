Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,526 put options on the company. This is an increase of 121% compared to the average volume of 1,142 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,657,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,695 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 417,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $85.22.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

