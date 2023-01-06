Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 113,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 271,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 764,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 83,345 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. 114,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,594. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%.

